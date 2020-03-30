Boeing Co/The Falls 6.72% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $140.68 to a high of $153.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $141.00 on volume of 31.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Boeing Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Boeing Co/The in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Boeing Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $89.00 and a high of $398.66 and are now at $149.05, 67% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.4%.