Boeing Co/The Falls 4.31% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $124.35 to a high of $127.35. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $132.31 on volume of 19.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boeing Co/The have traded between a low of $89.00 and a high of $391.00 and are now at $127.26, which is 43% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 10.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

