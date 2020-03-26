Boeing Co/The Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (BA)

Shares of Boeing Co/The are trading today in above average volume, with the share price falling -15.3% to $183.03. Today's volume of 20.9 million shares tops the average 30-day volume of 18.0 million shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Boeing Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $398.66 and a 52-week low of $89.00 and are now trading 78% above that low price at $158.73 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.98% lower and 4.24% lower over the past week, respectively.