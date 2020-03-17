Boeing Co/The Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (BA)

Boeing Co/The shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen 20.3% to $103.25. Approximately 13.3 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 9.0 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Over the past year, Boeing Co/Thehas traded in a range of $115.17 to $398.66 and are now at $115.90. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.