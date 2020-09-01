Boeing Co/The (BA) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $336.67

Shares of Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) opened today above their pivot of $334.74 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $336.67. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $337.00 and $339.26.

Potential upside of 18.4% exists for Boeing Co/The, based on a current level of $336.60 and analysts' average consensus price target of $398.62. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $348.71 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $358.45.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Boeing Co/The have traded between a low of $319.55 and a high of $446.01 and are now at $336.60, which is 5% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.14% lower and 0.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

