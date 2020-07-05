Boeing Co/The (BA) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $125.36

Shares of Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $123.36 today and have reached the first resistance level of $125.36. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $128.85 and $134.34 will be of interest.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Boeing Co/The based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $398.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $160.66 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $301.42.

Over the past year, Boeing Co/Thehas traded in a range of $0.00 to $391.00 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boeing Co/The and will alert subscribers who have BA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.