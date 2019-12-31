Boeing Co/The (BA) Approaches New Upside Target of $326.94

Shares of Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) opened today above their pivot of $325.28 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $325.66. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $326.94 and $328.60 will be of interest.

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) has potential upside of 22.5% based on a current price of $325.46 and analysts' consensus price target of $398.62. Boeing Co/The shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $350.11 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $359.63.

Boeing Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $446.01 and a 52-week low of $309.40 and are now trading 5% above that low price at $325.46 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Boeing Co/The and will alert subscribers who have BA in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.