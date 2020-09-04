Boeing Co/The (BA) Approaches New Upside Target of $157.92

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $148.47 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $152.40. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $157.92 and $167.37.

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) has potential upside of 0.0% based on a current price of $0.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $398.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $234.62 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $322.95.

Boeing Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $391.00 and the current low of $0.00 and are currently at $0.00 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 5.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Boeing Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Boeing Co/The in search of a potential trend change.