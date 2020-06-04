Boeing Co/The (BA) Approaches New Upside Target of $134.89

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $126.10 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $129.71. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $134.89 and $143.68.

In the past 52 weeks, Boeing Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $89.00 and a high of $398.66 and are now at $131.47, 48% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.9%.

Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) has potential upside of 203.2% based on a current price of $131.47 and analysts' consensus price target of $398.62. Boeing Co/The shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $248.40 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $327.45.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Boeing Co/The. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Boeing Co/The in search of a potential trend change.