Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $133.52 today and has reached the first level of support at $131.48. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $129.53 and $125.54.

In the past 52 weeks, Boeing Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $391.00 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2% while the 50-day MA has declined 10.3%.

Boeing Co/The has overhead space with shares priced $0.00, or 100.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $398.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $157.70 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $300.31.

