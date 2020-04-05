Boeing Co/The (BA) Approaches New Downside Target of $125.77

Shares of Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $136.64 today and have reached the first support level of $129.57. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $125.77 and $114.90.

Potential upside of 217.7% exists for Boeing Co/The, based on a current level of $125.49 and analysts' average consensus price target of $398.62. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $175.80 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $306.33.

In the past 52 weeks, Boeing Co/The share prices have been bracketed by a low of $89.00 and a high of $391.00 and are now at $125.49, 41% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 10.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.8%.

