Boeing Co/The is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (BA, LMT, SPR, AVAV, AIR)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Boeing Co/The ranks highest with a an RPE of $678,000. Following is Lockheed Martin with a an RPE of $516,000. Spirit Aerosys-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $513,000.

Aerovironment In follows with a an RPE of $464,000, and Aar Corp rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $408,000.

