Boeing Co/The is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (BA, BWXT, VEC, NOC, HII)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Boeing Co/The ranks highest with a ROE of 140,060.7%. Bwx Technologies is next with a ROE of 5,755.1%. Vectrus Inc ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,725.5%.

Northrop Grumman follows with a ROE of 3,193.8%, and Huntington Ingal rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,075.1%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Huntington Ingal on October 24th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $218.51. Since that recommendation, shares of Huntington Ingal have risen 24.0%. We continue to monitor Huntington Ingal for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.