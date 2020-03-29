Bluerock Residen is Among the Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (BRG, NXRT, AIV, ELS, UMH)
Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Bluerock Residen ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 440.8. Nexpoint Resi is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 331.1. Apartment Invest ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 251.1.
Equity Lifestyle follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 245.6, and Umh Properties I rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 219.5.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Equity Lifestyle on October 15th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $135.69. Since that call, shares of Equity Lifestyle have fallen 58.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: highest debt to equity ratio amex:brg bluerock residen nexpoint resi apartment invest equity lifestyle umh properties i