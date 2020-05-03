MySmarTrend
Bluerock Residen is Among the Companies in the Residential REITs Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (BRG, BRT, NXRT, UMH, MORE)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Bluerock Residen ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 21.7. BRT Apartments Corp is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 18.7. Nexpoint Resi ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.6.

Umh Properties I follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.0, and Monogram Residen rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.9.

