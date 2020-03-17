Blueprint Medici Rises 19.31% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Blueprint Medici (NASDAQ:BPMC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $50.49 to a high of $60.60. Yesterday, the shares gained 19.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $51.75 on volume of 524,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Blueprint Medici has traded in a range of $43.29 to $102.98 and is now at $55.98, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.7%.

