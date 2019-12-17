Bluebird Bio Inc Rises 3.11% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $91.76 to a high of $95.57. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $92.71 on volume of 618,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Bluebird Bio Inc on November 29th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $82.48. Since that recommendation, shares of Bluebird Bio Inc have risen 11.0%. We continue to monitor BLUE for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bluebird Bio Inc have traded between a low of $72.02 and a high of $163.43 and are now at $94.42, which is 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.