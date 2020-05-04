Blue Hills Banco has the Lowest Beta in the Regional Banks Industry (BHBK, MFSF, FBIZ, NKSH, LOB)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Blue Hills Banco ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Mutualfirst Fin is next with a a beta of 0.7. First Business F ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.8.

Natl Bkshs Inc follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Live Oak Bancsha rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

