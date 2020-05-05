Bloomin' Brands Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 11.18%

Bloomin' Brands (:BLMN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.09 to a high of $10.04. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.63 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Bloomin' Brands share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $24.29 and a 52-week low of $4.54 and are now trading 104% above that low price at $9.26 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

