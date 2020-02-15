Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Communications Equipment Industry (BDR, HIVE, VIAV, EMKR, HLIT)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.19. Following is Aerohive Network with a sales per share of $2.84. Viavi Solutions ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $3.58.

Emcore Corp follows with a sales per share of $3.81, and Harmonic Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $4.46.

