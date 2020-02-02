Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has the Lowest Beta in the Communications Equipment Industry (BDR, LITE, FFIV, INFN, HLIT)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Lumentum Hol is next with a a beta of 0.7. F5 Networks ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.7.

Infinera Corp follows with a a beta of 0.7, and Harmonic Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

