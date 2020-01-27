Blackrock Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 2.40%

Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $519.61 to a high of $526.11. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.4%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $531.34 on volume of 189,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Blackrock Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $401.80 and a high of $547.35 and are now at $525.27, 31% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.