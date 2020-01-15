Blackrock Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.15%

Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $518.50 to a high of $529.76. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $525.00 on volume of 424,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Blackrock Inc have traded between a low of $391.11 and a high of $529.76 and are now at $530.96, which is 36% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

