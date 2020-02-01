Blackrock Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.16%

Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $508.08 to a high of $510.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $504.54 on volume of 137,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Blackrock Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $510.00 and a 52-week low of $377.28 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $507.53 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

