Blackrock Inc Falls 11.86% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $354.01 to a high of $369.81. Yesterday, the shares fell 11.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $383.43 on volume of 311,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Blackrock Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $576.81 and the current low of $354.01 and are currently at $364.72 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.

