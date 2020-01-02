Black Hills Corp has the Lowest Future Earnings Growth in the Multi-Utilities Industry (BKH, PEG, UTL, ED, D)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Black Hills Corp ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 2.5%. Pub Serv Enterp is next with a future earnings growth of 3.2%. Unitil Corp ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 4.2%.

Cons Edison Inc follows with a future earnings growth of 4.5%, and Dominion Energy rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 4.6%.

