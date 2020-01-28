Black Box Corp has the Highest Beta in the Communications Equipment Industry (BBOX, EMKR, AAOI, CMTL, CIEN)
Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Black Box Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Emcore Corp is next with a a beta of 1.4. Applied Optoelec ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.
Comtech Telecomm follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Ciena Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ciena Corp on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $40.46. Since that recommendation, shares of Ciena Corp have risen 6.9%. We continue to monitor Ciena Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest beta black box corp emcore corp applied optoelec comtech telecomm ciena corp