Black Box Corp is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (BBOX, BDR, AAOI, EMKR, SATS)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Black Box Corp ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.28. Following is Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. with a a price to book ratio of 0.55. Applied Optoelec ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.69.

Emcore Corp follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.73, and Echostar Corp-A rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.98.

