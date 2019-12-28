Black Box Corp is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Highest Debt to Equity Ratio (BBOX, COMM, PLT, VIAV, HIVE)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Black Box Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 314.5. Commscope Holdin is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 265.2. Plantronics Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 139.5.

Viavi Solutions follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 118.4, and Aerohive Network rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 91.2.

