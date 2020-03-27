Black Box Corp is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Highest Beta (BBOX, EMKR, AAOI, CMTL, CIEN)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Black Box Corp ranks highest with a a beta of 1.5. Following is Emcore Corp with a a beta of 1.4. Applied Optoelec ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Comtech Telecomm follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Ciena Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Ciena Corp and will alert subscribers who have CIEN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.