Bj'S Restaurants is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry with the Best Relative Performance (BJRI , TXRH , EAT , HABT , CAKE )

We looked at the Restaurants industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Bj'S Restaurants (:BJRI ) ranks first with a gain of 3.30%; Texas Roadhous (NASDAQ:TXRH ) ranks second with a gain of 1.49%; and Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.88%.

Habit Restaura-A (NASDAQ:HABT ) follows trading unchanged and Cheesecake Facto (NASDAQ:CAKE ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.33%.

