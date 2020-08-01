Biotime Inc is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (BTX, UTHR, GILD, ABBV, BIIB)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Biotime Inc ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 19.0%. Following is United Therapeut with a forward earnings yield of 13.4%. Gilead Sciences ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 9.6%.

Abbvie Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 8.7%, and Biogen Inc rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 8.2%.

