Biotelemetry Inc Rises 2.62% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $45.64 to a high of $47.29. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $46.46 on volume of 106,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Biotelemetry Inc has traded in a range of $37.07 to $80.92 and is now at $46.65, 26% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

