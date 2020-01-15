Biotelemetry Inc is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (BEAT, LDR, RDNT, CCRN, CRVL)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Biotelemetry Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $10.30. Landauer Inc is next with a sales per share of $16.05. Radnet Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $20.34.

Cross Country He follows with a sales per share of $24.28, and Corvel Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $29.05.

