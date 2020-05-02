Biomarin Pharmac Rises 3.00% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Biomarin Pharmac (NASDAQ:BMRN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $87.69 to a high of $89.16. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $86.47 on volume of 592,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Biomarin Pharmac have traded between a low of $62.88 and a high of $100.13 and are now at $88.31, which is 40% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

