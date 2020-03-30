Biogen Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.61%

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $298.08 to a high of $312.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $307.14 on volume of 723,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Biogen Inc has traded in a range of $215.78 to $345.30 and is now at $312.68, 45% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.