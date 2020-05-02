Biogen Inc is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (BIIB, REGN, UTHR, AMGN, GILD)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Biogen Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $59.53. Regeneron Pharm is next with a sales per share of $56.76. United Therapeut ranks third highest with a sales per share of $39.91.

Amgen Inc follows with a sales per share of $31.72, and Gilead Sciences rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $18.89.

