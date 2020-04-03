MySmarTrend
Biogen Inc is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (BIIB, REGN, UTHR, AMGN, GILD)

Written on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 2:39am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Biogen Inc ranks highest with a sales per share of $59.53. Following is Regeneron Pharm with a sales per share of $56.76. United Therapeut ranks third highest with a sales per share of $39.91.

Amgen Inc follows with a sales per share of $31.72, and Gilead Sciences rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $18.89.

