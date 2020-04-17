Biocryst Pharm Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 16.60%

Biocryst Pharm (NASDAQ:BCRX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.90 to a high of $3.23. Yesterday, the shares gained 16.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.95 on volume of 11.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Biocryst Pharm share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.65 and a 52-week low of $1.38 and are now trading 119% above that low price at $3.02 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.2%.

