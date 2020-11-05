Bio-Techne Corp Rises 1.41% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $269.03 to a high of $275.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $271.37 on volume of 123,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bio-Techne Corp have traded between a low of $155.17 and a high of $275.88 and are now at $274.30, which is 77% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.