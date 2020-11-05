MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Bio-Techne Corp Rises 1.41% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 1:00pm
By James Quinn

Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $269.03 to a high of $275.88. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $271.37 on volume of 123,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bio-Techne Corp and will alert subscribers who have TECH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Bio-Techne Corp have traded between a low of $155.17 and a high of $275.88 and are now at $274.30, which is 77% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 2.9% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Keywords: rebounders bio-techne corp

Ticker(s): TECH

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.