Bio-Rad Labs-A has the Highest Projected Earnings Growth in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (BIO, NEO, PKI, PRAH, ILMN)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.
Bio-Rad Labs-A ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 100.0%. Neogenomics Inc is next with a projected earnings growth of 36.2%. Perkinelmer Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 24.7%.
Pra Health Scien follows with a projected earnings growth of 23.5%, and Illumina Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 20.7%.
