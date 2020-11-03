Bio-Rad Labs-A is Among the Companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (BIO, TECH, ILMN, QGEN, TMO)
Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Bio-Rad Labs-A ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 96.68. Following is Bio-Techne Corp with a a P/E ratio of 69.85. Illumina Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 54.04.
Qiagen Nv follows with a a P/E ratio of 47.88, and Thermo Fisher rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 45.13.
