Biglari Holdings is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (BH, CMG, CBRL, RRGB, EAT)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Biglari Holdings ranks highest with a sales per share of $685.90. Following is Chipotle Mexican with a sales per share of $161.09. Cracker Barrel ranks third highest with a sales per share of $122.42.

Red Robin Gourme follows with a sales per share of $107.06, and Brinker Intl rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $66.27.

