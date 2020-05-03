MySmarTrend
Biglari Holdings is Among the Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (BH, DNKN, ARMK, WING, DPZ)

Written on Thu, 03/05/2020 - 12:31am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Biglari Holdings ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 17.0. Dunkin' Brands G is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.3. Aramark ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.2.

Wingstop Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5, and Domino'S Pizza rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.4.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Biglari Holdings. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Biglari Holdings in search of a potential trend change.

