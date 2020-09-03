Big Lots Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the General Merchandise Stores Industry (BIG , OLLI , DLTR , DG , TGT )

We looked at the General Merchandise Stores industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG ) ranks first with a gain of 6.98%; Ollie'S Bargain (NASDAQ:OLLI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.95%; and Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR ) ranks third with a gain of 2.88%.

Dollar General C (NYSE:DG ) follows with a gain of 0.57% and Target Corp (NYSE:TGT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.02%.

