Big Lots Inc is Among the Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (BIG, DLTR, TGT, DG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Big Lots Inc ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 6.65. Dollar Tree Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 19.75. Target Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 27.28.

Dollar General C follows with a a P/E ratio of 33.93, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 51.77.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Target Corp on August 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $100.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Target Corp have risen 27.1%. We continue to monitor Target Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.