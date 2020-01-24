Big Lots Inc is Among the Companies in the General Merchandise Stores Industry With the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio (BIG, DLTR, TGT, DG, OLLI)

Below are the three companies in the General Merchandise Stores industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Big Lots Inc ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.07. Dollar Tree Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 13.70. Target Corp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.30.

Dollar General C follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 23.17, and Ollie'S Bargain rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 28.74.

