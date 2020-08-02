Big 5 Sporting has the Highest EBITDA Growth in the Specialty Stores Industry (BGFV, TCS, FIVE, ULTA, HZO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Big 5 Sporting ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 70.7%. Following is Container Store with a EBITDA growth of 46.0%. Five Below ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 39.4%.

Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 23.5%, and Marinemax Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 20.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Big 5 Sporting and will alert subscribers who have BGFV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.