Big 5 Sporting is Among the Companies in the Specialty Stores Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (BGFV, TCS, FIVE, ULTA, HZO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Big 5 Sporting ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 70.7%. Container Store is next with a EBITDA growth of 46.0%. Five Below ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 39.4%.

Ulta Beauty Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 23.5%, and Marinemax Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 20.1%.

