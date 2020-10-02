MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Bgc Partners-A is Among the Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (BGCP, GCAP, COWN, VIRT, LAZ)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:34am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Bgc Partners-A ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 25.1%. Following is Gain Capital Hol with a forward earnings yield of 23.6%. Cowen Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.8%.

Virtu Financia-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 12.9%, and Lazard Ltd-Cl A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 10.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Bgc Partners-A and will alert subscribers who have BGCP in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Keywords: highest forward earnings yield bgc partners-a gain capital hol cowen inc virtu financia-a lazard ltd-cl a

Ticker(s): BGCP GCAP COWN VIRT LAZ

Contact David Diaz