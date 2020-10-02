Bgc Partners-A is Among the Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (BGCP, GCAP, COWN, VIRT, LAZ)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Bgc Partners-A ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 25.1%. Following is Gain Capital Hol with a forward earnings yield of 23.6%. Cowen Inc ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 13.8%.

Virtu Financia-A follows with a forward earnings yield of 12.9%, and Lazard Ltd-Cl A rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 10.4%.

